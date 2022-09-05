New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (September 5, 2022) arrived in Delhi for a four-day state visit to India. During the visit, Hasina will meet India's top leadership to further cement the multifaceted relationship and ink at least seven bilateral agreements in areas like water management, railway and science and technology.

Hasina will be formally received by her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shortly and a ceremonial guard of honor will be accorded to her.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will then pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

#WATCH | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi as she begins her 4-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/QHgDluxlTE — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

As per Hasina's itinerary, she will call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and will also hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Modi.

The Bangladesh PM, who last visited India in October 2019, will also meet India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Hasina is also scheduled to attend a business event being organized by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

She will also award the Mujib Scholarship, an initiative of the Government of Bangladesh, for the descendants of 200 Indian Armed Forces personnel who were martyred and critically injured during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is among other officials who are accompanying Hasina to India.

According to Momen, issues related to security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation, water sharing of common rivers, water resources management, border management, and combating drug smuggling and human trafficking are likely to get priority during the talks between Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Momen also said that the agreements expected to be inked during the visit would be on water management, railway, science and technology, and information and broadcasting. The foreign minister said Dhaka expects that the high-level visit would be very successful to "help achieve our goals".