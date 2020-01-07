Banking services to suffer as trade unions call for Bharat bandh on January 8

New Delhi: Workers belonging to 10 central trade unions have called for Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, on January 8 (Wednesday). The strike is against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government. The trade union include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations.

The unions said that more than 250 million workers will participate in the 'Bharat Bandh' to press for a 12-point common demand related to minimum wage and social security, among others. Along with the trade unions, the banking and agriculture sector will also take part in the strike.

Details here:

The 24-hour all-India strike will affect the first working shift as it will start from 6 am on Wednesday.

Number of workers expected to participate in Bharat Bandh: Over 25 crore

Bharat Bandh objective: The workers will protest against central government policies and press for 12-point common demands of the working class on pay hike, fixing of the minimum wage, social security, uniform five-day week, among others.

Live TV

List of Trade Unions participating in Bharat Bandh:

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA)

All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Sectoral independent federations and associations will be part of the Bharat Bandh.

The BJP-affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh is not participating in the Bharat Bandh tomorrow.

Affected services: Banking services, transport and other key services are likely to be disrupted in many states including Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. However, services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted.

However, the government has warned employees against the strike and said that those who take part will have to face consequences. It has also advised PSUs to prepare a contingency plan to ensure the smooth functioning of the enterprises.