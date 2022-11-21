topStoriesenglish
Barua, Manish Encounter in Varanasi: Criminals who fled Patna jail killed in Varanasi

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said the two were injured during the exchange of fire with an Uttar Pradesh police team which was probing the case of a sub-inspector's service pistol being looted in the Badagaon area.

Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:07 PM IST|Source: PTI

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Two brothers, both wanted criminals in Bihar, who escaped from a jail in Bihar's Patna were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Varanasi, officials said here on Monday.


Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said the two were injured during the exchange of fire with an Uttar Pradesh police team which was probing the case of a sub-inspector's service pistol being looted in the Badagaon area.


He said the two were involved in the loot of the weapon which has been recovered from them.


They were rushed to the hospital where they died during treatment, he said.


Later, they were identified as brothers -- Rajnish alias Barua and Manish -- from Bihar's Samastipur, he said, adding their brother Lallan, who was also there, managed to flee from the scene.


According to information received from the Bihar police, the three are notorious criminals and had recently fled from the Patna jail and were wanted by the police there, the officer said.


(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

