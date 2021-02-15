Basant Panchami 2021: Date and Significance of the festival

New Delhi: It's February, spring is around the corner. It's that time of the year when officially the winter season is over. To be precise, Basant Panchami marks the occasion of onset of summers.

This year, the festival would be celebrated on Tuesday, February 16. Basant Panchami is celebrated across north India in different ways and moods.

Also known as Saraswati Panchami, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on this day. She is considered a goddess of knowledge, virtue, music and fine arts.

Children's books and study material are kept under the portrait of Saraswati. The day is also celebrated as a big event across schools and colleges. Students are often heard singing Saraswati Vandana while offering prayers and flowers to the goddess.

Saraswati Puja 2021 muhurat:

Panchami tithi would begin on Feb 16 at 3:36 am and would end at 5:46 am the next day.

Why is Goddess Saraswati worshipped?

Saraswati is considered the goddess of knowledge and arts. Seeking her blessings during this time of the year is believed to be auspicious. She is depicted in a white sari, sitting on a lotus symbolizing truth and purity. These are some virtues which everyone wants to imbibe, hence Goddess Saraswati is worshipped.

Significance of Saraswati Puja

According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Brahma created the universe he wanted to see it with his own eyes. He later set out on a journey, where he found everyone lonely and silent. He then sprinkled some water from his kamandal, and played an instrument at the request of an angel. This angel was believed to be Goddess Saraswati, who blessed the people of Earth with her music.

Spring is considered an auspicious time for marriages, griha pravesh and other such occasions. Yellow-coloured clothes are worn by people, while yellow coloured food like khichdi is eaten as a meal.