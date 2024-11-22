Beed Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Yogesh Bharatbhushan Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Beed Assembly Election Result: Beed seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Shirur and Beed tehsils. Voting for the Beed seat was held on November 20. The Beed assembly seat has been an NCP stronghold with it winning the seat four out of the last five elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Beed assembly seat are Kshirsagar Yogesh Bharatbhushan of the NCP, Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar of NCP (SP), Someshwar Kadam of MNS. However, from the application of 139 total contestants 46 were accepted, 13 were rejected, 80 applications were withdrawn and 31 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar of the NCP had won the elections by defeating Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar of the Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 1984 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Kshirsager Jaydattji Sonajirao had contested the polls on the NCP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Vinayak Tukaram Mete of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) by around 6,132 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Kshirsager Jaydattji Sonajirao from National Congress Party won the election with the lead of 75,917 votes, defeating Dande Sunil Suryabhan of Shiv Sena (SHS).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.