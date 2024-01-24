Beginning Of Disintegration Of INDIA Bloc? AAP, TMC Decide To Go Solo; Congress Sends Peace Message

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is just around three months away the fissures between the INDIA bloc are widening day by day. While the opposition bloc is yet to finalize its seat-sharing plan, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab have decided to go solo. According to reports, Congress wanted to contest around 10 seats in Bengal and 5-6 seats in Punjab but none of the parties - AAP and TMC - agreed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal. "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP."

Banerjee claimed that she shared many suggestions with Congress but the grand old party rejected it and thus the TMC has taken this decision. The Bengal Chief Minister also claimed she had not been informed of Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra passing through Bengal, contrary to claims by the Congress that they had invited INDIA bloc parties to join the Yatra. "They did not even bother to inform me that they would be coming to West Bengal as a matter of courtesy even though I am a part of the INDIA bloc. So there is no relation with me as far as Bengal is concerned" Mamata Banerjee said.

Seeing the decision of the TMC and the AAP, Congress sent a message of peace. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that TMC is an important pillar of the INDIA alliance and the alliance cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee. "When the journey is long, there can be some speed breakers in the path, and there can be a red light as well, but that does not mean that we should stop the journey itself. The journey continues; we cross the speed breakers, and red lights turn green," said Jairam Ramesh. He also said that the issues would be resolved soon and INDIA alliance would contest West Bengal standing united.

RJD also tried to send a similar message. RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Manoj Jha claimed that the statement was given in some particular situation and said that INDIA parties will solve the conflict.