After returning to Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee attended a function at dakshineswar temple. She inaugurated the Light and Sound show there. From the event, the Chief Minister said, "A skywalk worth Rs 300 crore is being built in Kalighat like Dakshineswar. A lot of work has been done on religion across Bengal. The KMDA in Dakshineswar will give another Rs 10 crore for the completion of the work of the guest house. Bengal doesn't beg to anyone." Mamata also launched a museum and the project on Thursday after visiting the Dakshineswar temple and offering prayers. She also published a book containing the history and pictures of Dakshineswar.

On the state of unrest that had arisen across the state over the Prophet Comment Controversy, Mamata said, "Religion should not be politicised. Ordinary people don't mess with religion. Some political leaders do this type of things. Some greedy leaders spread unrest. I don't read namaz, I go to iftar. If I go to a Durga Puja, a Jain temple, no one asks questions. Rs 1 crore has been provided for the Jain temple."

Dakshineswar temple

Dakshineswar temple situated on the banks of the Ganga builded by Rani Rashmoni. Apart from Sri Ramakrishna, Maa Sarada and Swami Vivekananda, the names of many scholars are associated with the Kali temple in Dakshineswar. The exhibition of light and sound on the history of that temple is about to begin. The Chief Minister had planned a long time ago to present the history of Dakshineswar in front of the common people through light and sound show. The light and sound was launched by the Chief Minister on Thursday at the initiative of KMDA.

A museum will be inaugurated at the temple square under the initiative of KMDA. In this collection, there will be Sri Ramakrishnadev's dhoti, Bhavtarini mother's sword, Queen Rashmoni's white stone throne.