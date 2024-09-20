Bengal Junior Doctors To Call Off 41-Day Strike Today; OPD, OT Services Still Suspended

Junior doctors in West Bengal have announced the end of their strike on Friday following assurances from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, however essential services will reportedly resume from September 21. After a 40-day long impasse, the state government finally agreed to meet their demands, including enhanced safety and security measures for healthcare workers, prompting the doctors to call off their agitation.

Doctors announced they will stage a march on Friday from Kolkata’s Swasthya Bhavan, where they have held a sit-in protest for the past 10 days, to the CGO complex, home to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office. Following the march, they plan to suspend their agitation temporarily.

Dr. Aqeeb, a representative of the junior doctors' front, told ANI that they have received a commitment from the state government to enhance safety and security measures after a meeting with the Chief Secretary. However, the timeline for these implementations remains unclear.

"On the 41st day of the protest, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front wants to say that we achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved. We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME, DHS resign. But this doesn't mean the agitation is over,” he added highlighting that “we have been assured that safety and security implementations will be made, but it has not been specified when.”

A second round of discussions between the state public healthcare task force, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, and a delegation of 30 junior doctors was held at the state secretariat, Nabanna. The initial meeting took place on Monday at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence. The government has agreed to a key demand from the junior doctors, committing to improving the infrastructure of state-run hospitals.

West Bengal has witnessed massive protests following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, alongside allegations of rampant corruption in government healthcare facilities.