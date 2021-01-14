Bengaluru Metro Phase-2 inaugurated to enable faster commute and smart mobility options

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the six-km long southern extension line under Phase-2 of 'Namma Metro' from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations by flagging off the train in Bengaluru on Thursday (January 14).

The inauguration of the Metro extension line and the FOBs today is a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022 to enable faster commute and smart mobility options in the city.

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated it through video conferencing. The extension has five new stations beyond Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the current operational line ---Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura, and Silk Institute.

The extension is six km long elevated metro at the southern end of the currently operational 24.2 km long green (north-south) line. With this extension, the N-S corridor will become 30.2 km long. The Elevated portion comprises 213 spans.

All five stations of this extension line are going to have rooftop solar power with a total 1.2 MW capacity. The installation of the solar power plants is targeted for completion by March 2021, an official statement said.

The work involves 1032 piles, 223 Piers, and 1998 segments for superstructure and 665 no’s of girders in stations. Major materials like Concrete quantities of 2,10,965 cum and 20,500 MT of steel have been used in the works, said the statement.

For electrification works, signalling, and Telecommunications, apart from ‘state of art equipment’, 765km of cable and wires of various sizes have been laid. Some of the features of the metro are:

1. For the convenience of passengers, each station is equipped with 8 Escalators and 4 Elevators, totalling to 40 Escalators and 20 Elevators respectively.

2. All 5 stations of this extension line are going to have rooftop solar power with a total of 1.2 MW capacity. The installation of the solar power plants is targeted for completion by March 2021. This is the first time Bangalore Metro is establishing the capacity for solar power, energy-efficient LED lights have been provided at all 5 stations.

3. All the stations are provided with entry/exits opening onto the newly provided service road. Bus bays, Pickup and Drop areas for Taxi and Autos are all earmarked in the service roads.

4. For Physically and visually challenged persons, all the facilities like ramps, lifts, separate toilets, tactile routing, and earmarked space in trains are provided.

Multi-Modal Integration: Exclusive mode change service lanes have been created on both sides of the 5 stations to co-locate bus stands and provide space for intermediate public transport (IPT).

One Nation One Card

1. Bangalore Metro has deployed state of the state-of-art-technology for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System, which supports travel using open-loop NCMC ‘One Nation One Card’, in the 5 stations being inaugurated now.

2. The AFC system at 40 stations of the currently operational 42 km long network is also being upgraded for the NCMC.

3. The NCMC based ticketing service, including in Phase-1 Lines, is targeted to be available for travel within 15th August 2021. Thereafter, in the entire Metro network of 55 km in Bengaluru, including the western extension, the commuters can use a Rupay card or any other NCMC compliant bank card to pay for their travel.