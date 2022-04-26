हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka Bible row

Bengaluru school allegedly forcing students to read Bible, probe launched

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti accused a private school in Bengaluru of making it compulsory for students to carry and read a Bible every day.

Bengaluru school allegedly forcing students to read Bible, probe launched
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

A day after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti accused a private school in Bengaluru of imposing students to read Bibles, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday took cognisance of the incident and sought a response from the institution, reported ANI.

“Whatever decision was taken by the school is wrong. It is against rules. Karnataka State Education Act clearly says that no school can teach religious books or practices. Don't know why the school forced students to take Bible along,” said Nagesh

“The school has clearly specified Bible on its website. A reply is awaited...Will take action after seeking opinion from the legal department,” the minister added.

The statements came after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a right-wing Hindu group, accused Bengaluru’s Clarence High School, of forcing Bible reading on students BY making it compulsory for them to carry the scripture to school every day.

Meanwhile,  Jerry George Mathew, Principal of Clarence High School said that the school doesn’t intend to break the law and will consult its legal team on the matter.

“We're aware that some people are upset about one of the policies of our school. We're a peace-loving & law-abiding school. We've consulted our advocates on this matter & we'll follow their advice. We won't break law of the land,” said Mathew.

Meanwhile, a probe has already begun by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban.

The investigation was initiated on Tuesday following the directions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

As per the complaint, there is prima facie contravention of Article 25 and Article 28 (3) of the Indian constitution, provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the statement by NCPCR said.

 

 

 

