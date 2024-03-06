Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is facing a dire situation as the summer season approaches. The city’s water supply, which depends on the Cauvery river basin, is running low as the water levels in the reservoirs are alarmingly low. The city’s groundwater resources are also depleting fast, as thousands of borewells have gone dry. This has increased the demand for water tankers, which are often controlled by a powerful mafia that charges exorbitant prices. The water crisis has become a hot topic of debate in the state’s political circles, as the government faces criticism for its lack of planning and action.

According to a government report, as of February 10, about 7,082 villages and 1,193 wards in Karnataka, including 174 villages and 120 wards in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water-crisis in the coming months. The report identified Tumakuru district as the most affected, with 746 villages and Uttara Kannada as the most affected, with 173 wards.

What Bangaloreans Say About The Crisis?

The residents of Bengaluru are feeling the pinch of the water scarcity, as they struggle to meet their daily needs. Speaking to news agency ANI, Suresh, a resident said that he has to pay Rs 1,500 for a tanker of water, which is not even enough for a week. He also worried about the quality of the water and the health risks it poses in the scorching heat.

Another resident Deepa said that she has been facing severe water shortage for the last three months. She said that it has affected her household chores, personal hygiene, and cooking. She said that she has to depend on her neighbours for water sometimes.

Talking to ANI, Priya said that she has to shell out Rs 2,000 for a tanker of water, which is a huge burden on her budget. She said that she has appealed to the government to intervene and regulate the prices of the water tankers. While Haridas, a resident of the city, said that he has been waiting for a Cauvery water connection for years, but to no avail. He said that he has to rely on borewell water, which is often contaminated and salty.

Government’s Measures to Tackle the Crisis

The state government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, has announced a series of measures to address the water crisis in Bengaluru. Here are some of them: