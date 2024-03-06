Bengaluru Water Crisis: What Is Karnataka Govt's Plan To Tackle IT Hub's Water Woes?
The situation in Karnataka, especially in its capital Bengaluru, is critical as the state faces a severe drinking water shortage. The water levels in the reservoirs are dangerously low and the monsoon is still far away.
Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is facing a dire situation as the summer season approaches. The city’s water supply, which depends on the Cauvery river basin, is running low as the water levels in the reservoirs are alarmingly low. The city’s groundwater resources are also depleting fast, as thousands of borewells have gone dry. This has increased the demand for water tankers, which are often controlled by a powerful mafia that charges exorbitant prices. The water crisis has become a hot topic of debate in the state’s political circles, as the government faces criticism for its lack of planning and action.
According to a government report, as of February 10, about 7,082 villages and 1,193 wards in Karnataka, including 174 villages and 120 wards in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water-crisis in the coming months. The report identified Tumakuru district as the most affected, with 746 villages and Uttara Kannada as the most affected, with 173 wards.
What Bangaloreans Say About The Crisis?
The residents of Bengaluru are feeling the pinch of the water scarcity, as they struggle to meet their daily needs. Speaking to news agency ANI, Suresh, a resident said that he has to pay Rs 1,500 for a tanker of water, which is not even enough for a week. He also worried about the quality of the water and the health risks it poses in the scorching heat.
Another resident Deepa said that she has been facing severe water shortage for the last three months. She said that it has affected her household chores, personal hygiene, and cooking. She said that she has to depend on her neighbours for water sometimes.
Talking to ANI, Priya said that she has to shell out Rs 2,000 for a tanker of water, which is a huge burden on her budget. She said that she has appealed to the government to intervene and regulate the prices of the water tankers. While Haridas, a resident of the city, said that he has been waiting for a Cauvery water connection for years, but to no avail. He said that he has to rely on borewell water, which is often contaminated and salty.
Government’s Measures to Tackle the Crisis
The state government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, has announced a series of measures to address the water crisis in Bengaluru. Here are some of them:
- The government has warned the water tanker owners and operators to register with the authorities by March 7, or face seizure of their vehicles. Shivakumar said that out of the 3,500 water tankers in the city, only 219 have registered so far. He said that water is not the property of any individual and the government will ensure its fair distribution.
- The government has allocated Rs 556 crore to tackle the water crisis in Bengaluru. Shivakumar said that each MLA of Bengaluru city has been given Rs 10 crore to address water shortage in their constituency. He also said that the BBMP and the BWSSB have earmarked Rs 148 crore and Rs 128 crore respectively to deal with the issue.
- The government has decided to open BBMP helplines and ward-wise grievance centres to address complaints regarding water shortage in the city. Shivakumar said that a ‘war room’ has been set up for real-time monitoring of the situation. He said that he and senior officials will personally oversee the situation on a daily basis. He assured the citizens that the government is responsible for providing drinking water and there is no need to panic.
- The government has urged the public to use water judiciously and avoid wastage. Shivakumar said that drinking water should not be used for gardens and car washing. He said that treated water can be used for other purposes.
- The water crisis in Bengaluru is a serious challenge that requires urgent attention and action. The government and the public have to work together to find sustainable solutions and conserve the precious resource.
