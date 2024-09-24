Best Psychics Online: Top Platforms With Experienced Psychics

Check out the top 3 psychic websites and apps:

1. Nebula—The best psychic website overall

2. Zodi—The app with top psychics who specialize in astrology

3. Nebula App—The best app for online psychic reading services beyond astrology. The Nebula App combines the best features of Nebula and Zodi: You get in-depth astrology content and skilled psychics who specialise in other reading types.

#1 Nebula—Rating: 9.8/10

Nebula is as close to a perfect online psychic platform as it gets, especially if you prefer websites to mobile apps. It has a wide selection of spiritual readings and a huge talent pool of 300+ experts with various psychic abilities. Nebula is also the only major psychic service with a convenient client-advisor matching system. You complete a short-ish quiz, and the algorithm offers you a few spiritual advisor candidates that best meet your criteria.

Best Features

Nebula has too many awesome features to list them all, but here are a few that clients seem to appreciate the most (at least according to user reviews):

An effective client-psychic matching system that helps you find the right reader for you from Nebula's hundreds of top online psychics

Free daily horoscopes and compatibility reports for all zodiac signs, as well as other free astrology content

Tons of accurate (and completely free) tarot content you can use to learn how to perform tarot readings on your own

A generous welcome deal for first-time clients: 3 minutes of free chat with an advisor of your choice + 80% off your entire first psychic session.

Psychic Readings Available

Nebula has almost all popular types of readings, including:

Astrology (+ Vedic astrology)

Tarot

Mediums

Love & relationships psychic advice

Oracle cards

Runes

Crystal ball

Aura, and many more.

Final Verdict

Nebula's near-perfect score of 9.8/10 and hundreds of stellar reviews say it all. It's a very user-friendly platform with top psychic readings and helpful free content beyond readings. Most psychic sites have major flaws, but Nebula isn't one of them. The only reason we can't give it a perfect 10/10 score is that it only has chat readings; voice and video calls aren't available.

#2 Zodi—Rating: 9.3/10

First, a small disclaimer: unlike Nebula, Zodi isn't for everyone. It's a great app for astrology guidance of any kind. But if you're looking for something else, for example, mediums, we recommend you go elsewhere.

However, if you're an astrology lover, Zodi is a must-try. It offers horoscopes, birth charts, astrology-based daily tips, and other cosmic insights you will certainly appreciate. It is also very affordable and has a free trial.

Best Features

Free horoscopes and other astrology content

Detailed and accurate birth chart analysis

Some of the best psychic reading reviews we've seen and an impressive 4.5 rating on the App Store

A free 3-day trial—your chance to test the app before deciding if it's the right choice for you.

Psychic Readings Available

Zodi does have a few experts who work with non-astrology tools and techniques (such as tarot or psychic mediums), but its number one specialty is still astrology, including:

Detailed personalized horoscope readings

Western and Vedic astrology readings

Birth chart analysis

Compatibility readings based on birth charts.

Final Verdict

Zodi might not be as versatile as Nebula, but it's the best option if you are only interested in astrology and prefer using apps for your readings. We had to deduct a few points because we realize that Zodi won't work for everyone, but that's pretty much its only flaw—hence the 9.3/10 rating.

#3 Nebula App—Rating: 9/10

Finally, the third platform with the best online psychics on our list is Nebula's app version, Nebula App. Similarly to the other two, it has excellent online psychic reviews and lives up to all the high praise it gets from clients. Similarly to Nebula, it has a broad selection of reading types available, so you aren't limited to astrology. At the same time, just like Zodi, it has a lot of helpful astrology content, including a free birth chart, horoscopes, and compatibility analysis for zodiac pairings.

Best Features

A free trial to test some of Nebula App's premium features

Free daily horoscopes, as well as weekly, monthly, and yearly horoscopes for premium users

Affordable weekly, monthly, and quarterly subscriptions for those who want access to all the features Nebula App has to offer

A free detailed birth chart—with insightful commentary—for every Nebula App user.

Psychic Readings Available

Astrology

Tarot

Palmistry

Numerology

Runes

Oracle cards

Aura readings (and everything else you can think of).

Final Verdict

Nebula App combines the best features of Nebula and Zodi: you get in-depth astrology content and skilled psychics who specialize in other reading types. The only weak points are the lack of voice and video calls (at least for now) and limited free content beyond astrology and romantic relationships. If you're more into tarot or palmistry, you will need Nebula App's premium version.

Psychic Readers vs. Psychic Mediums vs. Tarot Card Reading Experts

We know that people who have yet to talk to a psychic for the first time often struggle with choosing the right expert. To help them (and perhaps you) out, let's shed some light on the differences between the most common types of psychic advisors.

Psychic readers. If you don't yet know your preferences, we recommend talking to a regular psychic reader. They typically work with a few different techniques and tools, so you will get to try a couple before deciding what works best for you.

Psychic mediums. A medium is a perfect choice if you want to talk to someone who is no longer here, such as a family member who has recently passed away.

Tarot card readers. Tarot cards are a fantastic self-reflection tool, and they can also be used to peek into the future.

Palm readers. Tired of uncertainty and want to get a roadmap of your entire life? Then a palm reader it is.

How to Get the Most Out of Your Psychic Experience

To make sure that you don't waste your first-ever session with a psychic, we recommend you follow a few rules:

Research the online platforms you'd like to hire a psychic from. Read about different psychic reading types and techniques to find a good fit. Choose your advisor wisely; look up the profiles and read other clients' comments. Prepare a list of questions and topics you'd like to address in advance. If possible, take notes during the session. Keep an open mind.

Good luck! We hope your first reading will give you exactly what you're looking for.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)