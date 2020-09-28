Bhagat Singh 113th birth anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah pay tribute to the freedom fighter

On the occasion of 113th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the leader and said his valour will inspire people for ages.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi wrote, ''Tributes to the immortal martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His saga of bravery and valour will inspire the countrymen for ages.''

Speaking at the 69th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, the Prime Minister recalled the life of Bhagat Singh calling him the symbol of bravery and courage.

"I want to take you down the memory lane. This pertains to something that happened 101 years ago. In 1919, British rulers massacred innocent people at Jalianwala Bagh. After the massacre, a 12-year-old boy went to the incident spot and saw which was even beyond his imagination. He was shocked to see how can anyone be so cruel. The innocent boy was quite furious. He swore to fight against British rule. Yes, I am talking about Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Tomorrow, on September 28, we will observe his birth anniversary. I join countrymen in bowing before Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the symbol of bravery and courage," the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respect to Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah said that Bhagat Singh will always remain a source of inspiration for Indians."I express my gratitude to Shaheed Bhagat Singh who gave new direction to freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas and supreme sacrifice and awakened resolve of independence among youth of the country. He will always remain a source of inspiration for us," Shah`s tweet read.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Bhagat Singh nation's hero, prodigy thinker, aristocratic patriot, immortal freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan`s Punjab province in 1907. He was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime.