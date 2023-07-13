'Bhagwan Ko Mera Hath Chahiye Tha...': 4-Yr-Old Kid's Courage After Losing One Hand Melts Hearts Of Netizens

A four-year-old kid lost one of his hands recently. While everyone was in tears, his courage impressed netizens who offered to help him in any way possible. While the accident happened last month, the video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the kid can be heard saying that 'bhagwan ko mera hath chahiye tha, maine de diya (the god wanted my hand, I gave it away)'. While his mother broke into tears, he asked her not to cry. Dakshesh's birthday is due on July 23. He is studying in nursery class, and his mother is worried about his future.

The incident took place in Jammu's Rihadi area. While playing at home, the child (Dakshesh Gupta) went near the 'peda' making machine and somehow his hand got stuck in it. When his mother heard his cry, she reached the scene and her child's right hand was trapped inside the machine, and it was continuously bleeding.

For nearly two hours, people in the vicinity gathered and made attempts to extricate the child's hand from the machine. When they did not succeed, they called a welder to cut the machine and free the kid's hand. Even the welder couldn't do that then the child was taken to GMC Hospital along with the machine. After approximately three hours, following the operation, the child's arm was amputated and freed from the machine.

The doctors at GMC Hospital said that the child's hand couldn't be saved because it was severely crushed. Due to the fear of infection and to stop the bleeding, it was necessary to operate on him quickly.

When Dakshesh regained consciousness, he realized that his right arm had been amputated. Seeing his family members crying, Dakshesh said that God wanted his hand, so he gave it away. He also said that he is not feeling any pain. Upon seeing his mother's tears, Dakshesh asked her not to cry and to feed him with her hands. Dakshesh's mother, Bhavya Gupta, runs a tiffin service.