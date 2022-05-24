New Delhi: Just days after he quit the Congress, youth leader Hardik Patel attacked the grand old party saying that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments and questioned why the party hates Hindus and Lord Rama so much. Patel's scathing comments came after a Gujarat Congress leader said that "dog urinates on the bricks of Ram mandir." Taking to Twitter, Hardik Patel wrote, " I had said earlier also that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of Hindu religion. Today former Union Minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple..!" in Hindi.

"I want to ask Congress and its leaders what enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram," he further added in another tweet.

Notably, Hardik Patel resigned from all the posts of the Congress party last week on May 18.

मैंने पहले भी कहा था की कांग्रेस पार्टी जनता की भावनाओं को ठेस पहुँचाने का काम करती है, हमेशा हिंदू धर्म की आस्था को नुक़सान पहुँचाने का प्रयास करती हैं। आज पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री और गुजरात कांग्रेस के नेता ने बयान दिया की राम मंदिर की ईंटों पर कुत्ते पेशाब करते हैं..! — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 24, 2022

Patel took to Twitter to inform that he is resigning from all party posts in the Congress party. "Today I took the courage to resign from the post (Gujarat Congress Committee working president) and primary membership of the Congress Party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step, I will be able to work truly for Gujarat in future," Patel tweeted.

Hardik Patel, the poster boy of the Patidar agitation movement in Gujarat, was reportedly upset with the treatment being given to him and was mulling quitting the party, sources close to him had indicated earlier.

Live TV