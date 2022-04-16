Bhagwant Mann govt announces 300 units of free power for Punjab from July 1

New Delhi: The newly formed Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Saturday announced 300 units of free power for state households from July 1, 2022, as it marked one month of the AAP government formation, ANI reported.

Government of Punjab announces 300 units of free electricity for households from July 1st, 2022: Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

The move is in line with the AAP’s first poll promise ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections.

Earlier, Mann on April 11 had met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He had discussed 300 units free electricity scheme in Punjab. Since then, there has been speculation about its announcement.

For the past several weeks, preparations are going on to make 300 units of electricity free in Punjab. Earlier, Mann had also met senior officials of Punjab.

Delhi model of governance

The decision to make the electricity-free is on the lines of the Delhi model of governance that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) promoted during the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022.

Among other things, the AAP had promised to provide 300 free electricity every month to the people of the state if voted to power.

However, since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, the Opposition party has been alleging that the Mann government is being "controlled" by Delhi.

Congress is continuously claiming that Kejriwal is controlling the government of Punjab, and due to this, the government is not able to work freely.

