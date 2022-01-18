Bhagwant Mann is AAP's CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, announces Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 18, 2022) announced that Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls.

Kejriwal said that Bhagwant Mann was chosen on the basis of responses they received under their campaign to elect AAP's CM face for the Assembly polls. He informed that 93% of people voted in favour of Mann's name.

पंजाब का अगला CM कौन होगा? आम आदमी पार्टी के CM चेहरे का एलान | LIVE https://t.co/aZiBEzSzZ2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2022

Bhagwant Mann is AAP's state unit chief and is a Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur constituency in Punjab.

Kejriwal, notably, had on January 13 asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and had launched a mobile number for the purpose. He had then said though he had wanted party's state unit chief Bhagwant Mann's name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier on Monday, AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema had said that it will be only his party that will go to the state Assembly polls with the chief ministerial face. He said none of the other political parties, including the ruling Congress, announced the name of their chief ministerial candidate.

So far, the party has announced 112 candidates.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

