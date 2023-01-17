Bhagwant Mann should not be 'anyone's remote control', says Rahul Gandhi; Punjab CM hits back

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (January 16, 2023) took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann and said that he should not be "under anyone's remote control" and should run the state independently. While addressing a gathering during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi also said that Punjab should be run from Punjab, and not from Delhi.

"I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure of (Arvind) Kejriwal ji and Delhi," he said

"You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone," the former Congress president added.

Chief Minister Mann should work independently and not be under anyone's remote control, Rahul said, adding it is a matter of Punjab's respect.

He said whenever the Congress ruled Punjab, the philosophy was the chief minister should run the state.

Reacting sharply, Mann said that he was made the chief minister by the public and reminded Gandhi of the "insult" inflicted on Amarinder Singh by the Congress by unceremoniously removing him from the post.

"I was made CM by the people of Punjab while (Charanjit Singh) Channi ji was (made CM) by Rahul Gandhi. You insulted and removed CM Captain (Amarinder Singh) Sahib in two minutes. The Congress president of Punjab (Amrinder Singh Raja Warring) was pushed during the (Bharat Jodo) yatra," Mann said in a tweet.

ਰਾਹੁਲ ਜੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਪੁੱਠਾ ਸਿੱਧਾ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਬੋਲੋ ਤਾਂ ਚੰਗਾ ਹੈ..ਮੈਨੂੰ CM ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਨੇ ਬਣਾਇਆ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਚੰਨੀ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਰਾਹੁਲ ਗਾਂਧੀ ਨੇ..ਤੁਸੀਂ 2 ਮਿੰਟ 'ਚ ਚੁਣੇ ਹੋਏ CM ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਬੇਇੱਜਤ ਕਰਕੇ ਹਟਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸੀ.ਯਾਤਰਾ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਨੂੰ ਧੱਕੇ ਪੈ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ..ਤੁਸੀਂ ਬੋਲਦੇ ਚੰਗੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਲੱਗਦੇ https://t.co/YmpE1fQAKY — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 16, 2023

It is notable that Mann has been facing criticism from the opposition parties which allege that all major decisions of his government are being taken in Delhi by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.