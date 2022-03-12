Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs including Navjot Sidhu's wife, Manpreet Badal

New Delhi: In an apparent move against the VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday withdrew the security of 122 former legislators, ministers and VIPs ahead of his oath-taking ceremony on March 16.

The list of ministers, who will no longer get VIP security, includes the name of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu`s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal and Pargat Singh, both of the Congress who have lost the election.

However, names of former Chief Ministers -- Captain Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are not included in the list.

The move comes just days ahead of Mann’s swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at freedom fighter Bhagwat Singh’s native place to honour his ideals of democracy.

Meanwhile, Mann along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 over the party`s victory in the Assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which endorses its ‘Delhi Model’ of governance, has gained a sweeping win in the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 by winning 92 out of 117 seats.

After Punjab’s massive win, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to contest election from all the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh.

As part of its strategy to expand the electoral footprint in Himachal, the party would also be contesting the local body polls in Shimla next month, AAP leader Satyendra Jain told media.

(With IANS inputs)

