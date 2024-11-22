Bhandara Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Yogesh Bharatbhushan Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

BhandaraAssembly Election Result: Beed seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra that falls under Bhandara district. Voting for the Bhandara seat was held on November 20. The Bhandara assembly seat has been an IND stronghold with it winning the seat three out of the last five elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Bhandara assembly seat are Bhondekar Narendra of Shiv Sena, Puja Ganesh(Balu) of Indian National Congress, Atul Ashok Lonare of Independent and Dr. Ashwini Landge of MNS. However, from the application of 50 total contestants 26 were accepted, 12 were rejected, 12 applications were withdrawn and 19 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Narendra Bhojraj Bhondekar of the Independent (IND) had won the elections by defeating Arvind Manohar Bhaladhare of theBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by around 23,677 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Avsare Ramchandra Punaji had contested the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Gadhave Dewangana of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by around 36,832 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj from Shiv Sena (SHS) won the election with the lead of 51,554 votes, defeating Gadkari Mahendrahusanji of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.