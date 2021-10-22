हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Bharat Biotech chairman lauds govt on achieving 100 cr COVID vaccine doses; terms it significant feat

"Credit goes to country`s scientists and also government system that delivered vaccine to the last mile of delivery. We proved to the world that Indian industry can do it," said Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella. 

Bharat Biotech chairman lauds govt on achieving 100 cr COVID vaccine doses; terms it significant feat
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella on Thursday (October 21, 2021) lauded the government`s system for achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. 

Dr. Krishna Ella termed the country`s nationwide vaccination drive, a "significant success", and said, "Credit goes to country`s scientists and also government system that delivered vaccine to the last mile of delivery. We proved to the world that Indian industry can do it."

"It is a significant achievement and sets a mark for Indian industry that we can help global health at large," he added.

A total of 100 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am on Thursday. India`s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only. 

From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included state and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. 

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19vaccinationIndia 100 crore vaccinationHealth MinistryNarendra ModiBharat biotechDr Krishna Ella
Next
Story

From ‘anxiety to assurance': PM Narendra Modi credits 'Team India' for successful vaccination drive

Must Watch

PT14M39S

DNA: India's brilliant century in the match against COVID-19