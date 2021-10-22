Bharat Biotech chairman lauds govt on achieving 100 cr COVID vaccine doses; terms it significant feat

New Delhi: The Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella on Thursday (October 21, 2021) lauded the government`s system for achieving the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

Dr. Krishna Ella termed the country`s nationwide vaccination drive, a "significant success", and said, "Credit goes to country`s scientists and also government system that delivered vaccine to the last mile of delivery. We proved to the world that Indian industry can do it."

"It is a significant achievement and sets a mark for Indian industry that we can help global health at large," he added.

A total of 100 crore vaccine doses had been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am on Thursday. India`s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front-line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included state and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

