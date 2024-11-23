Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Bhokardan is one of Maharashtra's 288 assembly constituencies, forming a part of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Designated as a general (GEN) seat, it sees active political contention, primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Santosh Danve of the BJP emerged victorious with 118,539 votes, securing a vote share of 54.65%. His closest rival, Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danve of the NCP, garnered 86,049 votes (39.67%), while Borhade Deepak Bhimrao from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) received 8,298 votes.

The 2014 Assembly elections also saw Santosh Danve of the BJP winning the seat with 69,597 votes (35.11%), narrowly defeating Chandrakant Pundlikrao Danve of the NCP, who polled 62,847 votes (31.71%). The margin of victory was 6,750 votes. According to the 2018 Indian Census, Bhokardan has a population of 70,416, comprising 35,751 males and 34,665 females.

The past five years have seen Maharashtra under the leadership of three different chief ministers: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thackeray, and Shiv Sena (SHS)’s Eknath Shinde. Adding further, major regional parties like the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced internal splits, reshaping alliances both in power and in opposition.

Maharashtra's political dynamics are shaped by two alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the Maha Yuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.



The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party. The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.