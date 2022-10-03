BHU Admissions 2022: Registration for UG courses through CUET closes TODAY at bhuonline.in- Here’s how to apply
BHU Admission 2022: Registration for undergraduate courses will be closing today. Candidates who cleared CUET are eligible to apply on bhuonline.in, scroll down for more details.
BHU Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University, BHU, will be closing the registration for UG Admissions 2022 today on bhuonline.in. Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate programs but have not yet completed the application form should do so immediately. Applications sent after the deadline won't be considered under any circumstances. It should be emphasized that only applicants who took the CUET UG 2022 exam and passed are qualified to apply for admission.
BHU Admission 2022: Important Dates
|BHU Admissions Event
|Dates
|Registrations begin
|September 20, 2022
|Choice filling begins
|September 26, 2022
|Last date to apply
|October 3, 2022
BHU Admissions 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website bhuonline.in
- On the homepage, look for UG Admissions tab and click on the link “Apply Online”
- Candidates will then have to sign in and get themselves registered using their CUET 2022 application number
- Then candidates will have to fill in the details in application form
- In the next step, the documents should be uploaded
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Candidates can take its printout for future references
BHU Admission 2022: Documents required
- CUET 2022 scorecard
- Class 10th certificate
- Class 12th certificate
- Caste certificate and PwD certificate, if applicable
Candidates will need to pay a Rs. 200 application fee before submitting the form. The choice filling and program selection will commence on September 26.
