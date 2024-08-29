Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2785025https://zeenews.india.com/india/bhupinder-hooda-enforcement-directorate-ed-pmla-case-haryana-assembly-elections-money-laundering-congress-2785025.html
NewsIndia
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

ED Seizes Rs 834 Crore In Assets From Bhupinder Hooda, EMAAR-MGF In PMLA Case

The ED alleges that former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda pressured farmers into selling their land to builders through various agreements, exploiting the threat of acquisition proceedings. More details awaited. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED Seizes Rs 834 Crore In Assets From Bhupinder Hooda, EMAAR-MGF In PMLA Case File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 834 crore in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case involving former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The ED alleges that Hooda pressured farmers into selling their land to builders through various agreements, exploiting the threat of acquisition proceedings. More details awaited. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?