ED Seizes Rs 834 Crore In Assets From Bhupinder Hooda, EMAAR-MGF In PMLA Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 834 crore in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case involving former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The ED alleges that Hooda pressured farmers into selling their land to builders through various agreements, exploiting the threat of acquisition proceedings. More details awaited.
