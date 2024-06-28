Biden And Trump To Duel In First Presidential Debate Ahead Of US Polls

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, will face off Thursday in the first general election debate of the 2024 season. This event offers both candidates a crucial opportunity to influence the political narrative and win over undecided voters.

According to Associated Press, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at CNN in Atlanta for Thursday's general election debate, accompanied by his wife, Jill.

The 81-year-old Biden, the Democratic incumbent, has the chance to reassure voters that he is capable of leading the U.S. through various challenges.

Meanwhile, the 78-year-old Trump could seize this moment to move beyond his felony conviction in New York and persuade an audience of tens of millions that he is temperamentally fit to return to the Oval Office, reported Associated Press.

Thursday's debate in Atlanta will set a couple of precedents — it will be the first time two presidential candidates of such advanced ages face off, and it will be CNN's debut in hosting a general election presidential debate.

