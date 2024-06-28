Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761306
NewsWorld
2024 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Biden And Trump To Duel In First Presidential Debate Ahead Of US Polls

Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, to face off on Thursday in the first general election debate of the 2024 season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 06:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Biden And Trump To Duel In First Presidential Debate Ahead Of US Polls Biden and Trump square off in the first 2024 presidential debate. (Picture Source: AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, will face off Thursday in the first general election debate of the 2024 season. This event offers both candidates a crucial opportunity to influence the political narrative and win over undecided voters. 

According to Associated Press, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived at CNN in Atlanta for Thursday's general election debate, accompanied by his wife, Jill.

The 81-year-old Biden, the Democratic incumbent, has the chance to reassure voters that he is capable of leading the U.S. through various challenges. 

Meanwhile, the 78-year-old Trump could seize this moment to move beyond his felony conviction in New York and persuade an audience of tens of millions that he is temperamentally fit to return to the Oval Office, reported Associated Press.

Thursday's debate in Atlanta will set a couple of precedents — it will be the first time two presidential candidates of such advanced ages face off, and it will be CNN's debut in hosting a general election presidential debate. 

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived at CNN in Atlanta for Thursday's general election debate, accompanied by his wife, Jill. 

(With inputs from AP) 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?