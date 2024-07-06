Washington: The upcoming NATO 75th anniversary summit in Washington, DC, is poised to be a pivotal event not just for celebrating the alliance's legacy but also for assessing the leadership of US President Joe Biden in the wake of recent concerns over his debate performance, CNN reported.

As world leaders prepare to convene, all eyes are on Biden, who faces mounting pressure to demonstrate his capacity to lead amidst growing uncertainties about his political future and the looming shadow of former President Donald Trump.

Following Biden's lacklustre showing at the recent CNN presidential debate, diplomats worldwide reacted with shock and apprehension. Many expressed worries that Biden's perceived weakness could undermine his credibility as a viable competitor against Trump, who has been vocal in his criticisms of NATO and has even suggested leniency towards Russia regarding defence spending targets.

The timing of Biden's performance concerns is critical as the summit approaches, coinciding with significant political transitions across key NATO member states, as reported by CNN.

In the United Kingdom, the Labour Party's recent ascent to power after more than a decade has ushered in Keir Starmer as the new prime minister, adding a layer of unpredictability days before the summit's commencement.

Meanwhile, France braces for potential outcomes in its parliamentary elections, with implications that could reshape President Emmanuel Macron's coalition.

Despite Biden's administration acknowledging the debate's adverse impact on public perception, officials have downplayed its repercussions on international relations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended Biden's broader leadership record, emphasising continuity in addressing global challenges across democratic nations.

Nevertheless, the spotlight on Biden at the NATO summit remains intense, with scrutiny extending beyond his diplomatic acumen to his physical demeanour and mental agility, as observed by a seasoned former US diplomat familiar with NATO summits.

"How does he look? And how does he sound? And how does he move? Does he look fit? And I suppose he and his team (will) be trying to focus on making him look spry and more with it," the diplomat remarked.

The three-day summit, meticulously planned and coordinated over months, represents a critical opportunity for Biden to reassure allies of US commitment to NATO's principles amidst Trump's lingering influence. Scheduled engagements include the North Atlantic Council meeting, bilateral discussions, and a leader's dinner, where Biden will be accompanied by top officials such as Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to CNN.

While diplomats acknowledge the unlikelihood of a major misstep by Biden during the summit, concerns persist that his debate performance could overshadow substantive discussions, fuelling doubts about his ability to lead effectively.

"If there is another clear failure, this will feed into the 'crisis mood,'" warned one European diplomat, reflecting broader anxieties within the alliance.

Despite expectations that allies may privately discuss Biden's debate performance, direct confrontation on the issue is unlikely during formal proceedings. However, the debate's impact is anticipated to permeate discussions leading up to the US presidential election, influencing perceptions of Biden's leadership both domestically and abroad.

In response to inquiries about the potential overshadowing of the summit by concerns over Biden's debate performance, the White House and US officials have sought to redirect focus towards the summit's substantive agenda. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the historic significance of the summit, highlighting NATO's role in global security and unity under Biden's leadership.

"Next week, in Washington, DC, the historic summit is to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO's founding," Jean-Pierre said, adding, "For 75 years, NATO has kept us and the world safer. And under the president's leadership, our Alliance is stronger, it's larger, it's more united than ever," CNN reported.