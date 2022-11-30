topStoriesenglish
BIG ACTION by ED in Delhi liquor scam case, businessman Amit Arora ARRESTED

Amit Arora is the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED. Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 

New Delhi: Taking significant action in the Delhi liquor scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now arrested another businessman, Amit Arora over money laundering charges in connection with the case. Amit Arora is the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED. Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED sources said. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody, the sources said.

 

 

The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR. The CBI in a recently filed chargesheet in the case claimed that Amit Arora, with two other accused, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey, are‘ close associates’ of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and were ‘actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees’ for the accused public servants.

The ED also filed its first chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in the case last week, naming arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru and few other entities in it.

