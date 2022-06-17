New Delhi: Amid the ongoing violent protests across the country against the Centre’s recently launched Agneepath Recruitment Scheme, the Union Railway Minister Ashiwnin Vishnaw gave an important message to youth who have indulged in vandalism of railway properties and blocked rail tracks. While talking to ANI, Vishnaw appealed to the youth to not indulge in anti-social and violent activities and said that protecting public property is a collective responsibility of all the Indians. “I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways. Railways are the property of the country,” Vishnaw can be seen saying in a video!

#WATCH | I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways. Railways are the property of the country: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on #AgnipathProtests pic.twitter.com/TIDMlF2PeI — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the Agneepath protests, which erupted soon after the government introduced the scheme, turned violent on Thursday and vandalism continued for the second consecutive day as well.

As violent protests against the new recruitment scheme Agnipath raged across several states, the government issued a clarification, asserting that the new model will not only bring in new capabilities to the armed forces but also open up avenues for youth in the private sector and help them become entrepreneurs with the aid of the financial package they will get upon retirement.

Trains damaged and affected

Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over 'Agnipath' snowballed and swept across several states on Thursday.

Over 300 trains have been affected and more than 200 cancelled so far due to protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence services, the Railways said on Friday.

It said that 94 mail and express trains and 140 passenger trains have been cancelled due to the protests, while 65 mail and express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled.

The Railways has also diverted 11 mail and express trains. The total number of trains affected so far stands at 340, officials said.

Amendment in Agneepath scheme

As the violence spiralled, the government raised the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 years for recruitment under the scheme for the year 2022, without making a reference to the turmoil.

One died during the Agneepath protests

One person was killed and four others were injured when police opened fire to control the protestors, who were pelting stones and targeting railway property. The protestors also dumped various goods being transported by a train on a railway track and set them afire.