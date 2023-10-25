BIG Scam Unfolding In Bihar? 'Money For Job' Allegations Mar BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam

The wait is getting painful for lakhs of aspirants who applied for the teachers' recruitment exam in Bihar. First, the candidates took the STET exam after many delays in 2019 and the process could not be completed due to court cases. Then the state government decided to open jobs for candidates from other states increasing the competition and then they announced that those qualifying BPSC exam would be selected. And since the BPSC exam result has been declared now, not only the students but even the opposition parties are claiming massive irregularities in the selection process. The exam was held for selecting 1.7 lakh candidates and around 1.2 lakh candidates have been selected after the recent exams.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi made a stunning claim that just like the 'Land for Job' scam in railways, the 'money for job' scam has taken place in the Bihar teacher recruitment. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the whole saga.

"There is a need for a high-level inquiry into the BPSC teacher appointment matter. Ignoring reservation, the appointments have been made under the 'Money for Job' scheme just like the 'Land for Job' scam of Railways. There should be a high-level investigation into the 'give money and get a government job' scam. Bihar government has ruined the youth," said Manjhi on X (formerly Twitter).

BPSC शिक्षक नियुक्ति मामले की उच्चस्तरीय जांच की आवश्यकता है।

आरक्षण की अनदेखी कर यह नियुक्ति रेलवे के “लैंड फॉर जॉब” के तर्ज पर “मनी फॉर जॉब” स्कीम के तहत की गई है।

“पैसा दो सरकारी नौकरी लो” घोटाले की उच्च स्तरीय जांच होनी चाहिए।

बिहार सरकार ने युवाओं का बेडा गर्क कर दिया है। — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) October 24, 2023

Bihar BJP also made similar claims. Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that the Nitish Kumar government is torturing aspirants. "Nitish government is torturing teachers. Complete fraud is being done in teacher recruitment. Bihar BJP completely stands with the teacher candidates," said Choudhary.

The Bihar BJP also shared a video on X where a teacher aspirant made grave allegations. In the video, the aspirant claimed that examinees who uploaded fake certificates have been declared successful.

The results, instead of bringing happiness, have brought despair among the aspirants. "Candidates with less marks have been selected and the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) quota has been thrown open for candidates of SC/ST/OBCs on the pretext of non-availability of financially weaker candidates from the general category. The BPSC has butchered our dreams," said Manish Kumar, one of the aspirants.

Also, many OMR seats are going viral on social media with the claims that failed candidates have been declared successful by the BPSC. Zee News has not independently verified these claims.

Amid the controversy, Atul Prasad, Chairman, Bihar Public Service Commission, said that the results are conditional given the large number of aspirants. "When we are dealing with such large numbers as in TRE, multi-layer filtering is needed to weed out undeserving ones. This is what's going on & that's why all results are conditional. Any vacancy arising out of this filtering will be filled by one or more supplementary results," said Prasad. He also said that the BPSC will soon declare cut-off marks for the exams.