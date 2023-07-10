trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633255
NewsIndia
SURAT AIRPORT

Big Success For DRI; Gold Worth Rs 25 Crore Seized From Surat Airport

The gold was concealed for smuggling into India with the help of officials posted at the Surat international airport.

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 09:06 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Big Success For DRI; Gold Worth Rs 25 Crore Seized From Surat Airport

SURAT: In one of the biggest seizures in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 48.2 kg of gold paste estimated to worth Rs 25 crore at Gujarat's Surat international airport from three passengers travelling from Sharjah and an official, a DRI release said. The DRI said it has busted a smuggling syndicate by arresting the four persons.

"Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah by Air India Express Flight No. IX172 at Surat International Airport on July 7 suspected to be carrying gold in paste form to be smuggled into India," the DRI said in a release on Sunday. The DRI found 43.5 kg of gold in paste form concealed in 20 white colour packets hidden in five black belts in their baggage.

The gold was concealed for smuggling into India with the help of officials posted at the Surat international airport, it said. The exchange of gold was planned to be done in a toilet located before the immigration checkpoint to evade screening and examination by authorities, the DRI said.

cre Trending Stories

"Subsequent actions resulted in the further recovery of 4.67 kg of gold in paste form, found abandoned in the men's washroom adjacent to the immigration checkpoint, which was handed over by the CISF to DRI," it said.

A total of 48.20 kg gold paste recovered from the passengers was subjected to extraction, and more than 42 kg of gold (purity 99 per cent) worth Rs 25.26 crore approximately was recovered, the DRI said.

The statements of the three passengers were recorded under the Customs Act, 1962 and the trio and an official have been arrested, it said without giving more details of the four persons. It seems an organised smuggling racket has been operating at the Surat international airport, the DRI said.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded