BIG UPDATE | Patna Municipal Corporation Result: Sita Sahu vs Mehjabin - who will be Patna Mayor

Patna Municipal Corporation RESULT UPDATE. For the first time in the Patna civic body elections, direct voting has been held for the post of deputy mayor and mayor. The counting of votes for Patna Municipal Corporation elections is going on at AN College. At any moment now, we will all get to know who is the next Mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Sita Sahu has increased the gap with her rival. Sita Shahu has got 22,158 votes so far, while Mehjabin has got 15,477 votes so far. On the other hand, Anjana Gandhi got 1.02 lakh votes till 2:42 pm for the post of Deputy Mayor in Patna Municipal Corporation. While Reshmi Chandravanshi is leading with 1.09 lakh votes.

Savita Sinha from Ward 12, Rajinikanth from Ward 25, Sheela Devi from Ward 33, Dhanraj Devi from Ward 6, Amar Kumar from Ward 7 have won in Patna civic body elections. Kanti Devi has won from Ward 26 and Usha Devi from Ward 61 of Patna.

Anjali Rai has won from Ward 71 and Ravi Prakash from Ward 11 of Patna. Ashish Chandra Yadav won from ward number-44 of Patna. Sunita Devi won for the first time from ward number-17 of Patna. Ranjan Kumar won from ward number-18 of Patna.

Gyanvati Devi won from Ward 24, Arju from Ward 50, Jyoti Ranjan Das from 51, Vinod Kumar from Ward 70 and Neelam Kumari from Ward 59.

