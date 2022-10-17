Big win for Uddhav Thackeray's MVA in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls, NDA defeated by margin of 100+ seats

In what can be termed as a big victory, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi - an alliance of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress - won 464 out of 1079 seats in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls 2022. The MVA won 107 seats more than its rival NDA - the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) - that won 357 seats. The other small parties and independent candidates won 258 seats in the election that gives a prediction about the mood of rural population.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Final Result

MVA 464

▪️INC 152

▪️NCP 157

▪️SHS(UBT) 155

NDA 357

▪️BJP 244

▪️BSHS 113

Others 258

This is a developing story