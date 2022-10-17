NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA GRAM PANCHAYAT ELECTION

Big win for Uddhav Thackeray's MVA in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls, NDA defeated by margin of 100+ seats

Maharashtra Panchayat Polls 2022: The MVA won 107 seats more than its rival NDA - the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) - that won 357 seats.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 10:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Big win for Uddhav Thackeray's MVA in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls, NDA defeated by margin of 100+ seats

In what can be termed as a big victory, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi - an alliance of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress - won 464 out of 1079 seats in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls 2022.  The MVA won 107 seats more than its rival NDA - the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) - that won 357 seats. The other small parties and independent candidates won 258 seats in the election that gives a prediction about the mood of rural population.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Final Result

MVA 464

▪️INC 152
▪️NCP 157
▪️SHS(UBT) 155

NDA 357
▪️BJP 244
▪️BSHS 113

Others 258

Check this. If not taken.


This is a developing story

Live Tv

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat ElectionMGPEShiv Senashiv sena uddhav thackeray challenge to bjp

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN