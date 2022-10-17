Big win for Uddhav Thackeray's MVA in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls, NDA defeated by margin of 100+ seats
Maharashtra Panchayat Polls 2022: The MVA won 107 seats more than its rival NDA - the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) - that won 357 seats.
In what can be termed as a big victory, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi - an alliance of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress - won 464 out of 1079 seats in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls 2022. The MVA won 107 seats more than its rival NDA - the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) - that won 357 seats. The other small parties and independent candidates won 258 seats in the election that gives a prediction about the mood of rural population.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Final Result
MVA 464
▪️INC 152
▪️NCP 157
▪️SHS(UBT) 155
NDA 357
▪️BJP 244
▪️BSHS 113
Others 258
