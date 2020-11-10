No takers for Tejashwi Yadav's '10 lakh jobs' as Mahagathbandhan trails in Bihar

Patna: The promise of providing 10 lakh jobs by the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is looking like has no takers as the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is trailing in the recent trends of the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020.

The Bihar elections result 2020 counting began at 8 AM on Tuesday (November 10, 2020) and the NDA is currently leading on 130 seats, while the Grand Alliance is at 102 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The RJD's CM candidate face Tejashwi Yadav in his party`s manifesto for Bihar assembly election 2020 had promised to provide 10 lakh jobs for youths, higher Minimum Selling Price (MSP) rates for farmers and better health care facilities in the state.

As per the recent trends, it looks like the manifesto didn't please the voters of Bihar as incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may get his fourth term.



Also read | Over 20 seats that are having a 'very close' fight, could be crucial for govt formation in Bihar

RJD had also promised to develop a 'smart village' concept in its manifesto.

"This is not a manifesto; this is a resolution and this will become a reality. I assure you that I will sign papers to ensure jobs to 10 lakh people on the very first day of the cabinet meeting. People used to make fun of where we will generate employment. Now, you must understand there is a difference between employment and job. Here we are talking about government jobs," Tejashwi had said.

Meanwhile, the celebrations have begun at the JDU office in Patna after the BJP emerged as the single-largest party and NDA crossed the majority mark.

#WATCH Bihar: Celebrations outside JD(U) office in Patna as the latest trends show NDA leading. Counting is currently underway for Bihar Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/HfRiiwfyPh — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Live TV