Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: BSEB to release Results shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, here's how to check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2022 will be declared today (March 16) by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of Education of Bihar, will announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022.

The results for the Bihar Board Class 12th Intermediate Science, Arts and Commerce Stream will be released online on BSEB's official website.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Date and Time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday (March 16, 2022). The results will be announced at 3 PM. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of Education of Bihar, will declare the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022. Anand Kishore, BSEB chairman and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, will also be present on the occasion.

INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM, 2022 : Result to be announced on 16.03.2022.#BSEB#Inter_Result_2022 pic.twitter.com/m5io1BDVb3 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 15, 2022

BSEB Intermediate Result 2022: Sites to check the 12th Results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on its official website. The Bihar Board Class 12th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are advised to save their scorecards fr future reference. Students can also access Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB (Bihar Board) Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2022: How to check the Results

Bihar Board Class 12th students can their results on BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'result' link.

Students then need to choose their streams (Science, Arts and Commerce) and enter their roll numbers.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Around 29 lakh students are said to have appeared for Bihar Board Class XII exams which were conducted between February 1 and February 14.

Live TV