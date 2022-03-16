हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bihar board 12th result

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: BSEB to release Results shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, here's how to check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 will be declared today by BSEB, Patna today at biharboardonline.com. Bihar Intermediate Science, Arts and Commerce Stream students can check their Class 12 results online and download their scorecard after the result is announced.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: BSEB to release Results shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, here&#039;s how to check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2022 will be declared today (March 16) by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of Education of Bihar, will announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022.

The results for the Bihar Board Class 12th Intermediate Science, Arts and Commerce Stream will be released online on BSEB's official website.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Date and Time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday (March 16, 2022). The results will be announced at 3 PM. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Minister of Education of Bihar, will declare the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022. Anand Kishore, BSEB chairman and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education, will also be present on the occasion. 

BSEB Intermediate Result 2022: Sites to check the 12th Results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on its official website. The Bihar Board Class 12th students can check their results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are advised to save their scorecards fr future reference. Students can also access Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on the DigiLocker app.

BSEB (Bihar Board) Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2022: How to check the Results

  • Bihar Board Class 12th students can their results on BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the 'result' link.
  • Students then need to choose their streams (Science, Arts and Commerce) and enter their roll numbers. 
  • Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Around 29 lakh students are said to have appeared for Bihar Board Class XII exams which were conducted between February 1 and February 14.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bihar board 12th resultBihar Board Class 12th ResultBihar BoardBSEBBihar School Examination Board
Next
Story

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 live updates: Results declared; here's how to check

Must Watch

PT2M52S

25 pictures related to the oath ceremony of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann