Bihar Board Class 12 result: BSEB to announce result on Saturday at bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Class 12 result

The Class 12 examination concluded on February 16.

Representational image

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) intermediate result 2019 on Saturday. 

Once released, candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the following websites - bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in.

According to a press note released by the state government, the results will be jointly announced by education department additional chief secretary RK Mahajan and Board chairman Anand Kishor at BSEB Headquarters in Patna.

