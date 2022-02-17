Bihar Board Matric Exams 2022: BSEB Class 10 exam today- Check important guidelines here

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to commence its BSEB Matric or Class 10 examination from Thursday (February 17, 2022). According to an official notification, the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 will begin on February 17 and end on February 24, 2022.

The state board said that the exams will be conducted in two shifts at designated BSEB exam centres across the state. While the first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM.

Notably, over 16.48 lakh students registered themselves to sit in BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 this year. Out of the 16.48 lakh candidates, 8.06 lakh are female and 8.42 lakh are male candidates.

Here are the important guidelines that students need to follow in the examination:

- Students need to carry their own sanitizer.

- Students must carry BSEB Class 10 admit card to the examination hall.

- The state board has directed the authorities to sanitise all the exam halls properly.

- Students need to note that it is compulsory to wear face masks.

- Both the shift exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

- Students need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

- Mobile phones electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

- It is mandatory for the students to maintain social distancing.

For more information on BSEB Class 10 exam, students can check the official website of the board, i.e., secondary.biharboardonline.com

