BIHAR BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge In Bhagalpur Falls Into River For Second Time

Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur has fell into the river for the second time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

New Delhi: The under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapsed into river Ganga today. As per reports, nearly 100 feet of the bridge that was being constructed to connect the Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts has slumped into the river for the second time. 

A segment of this bridge which happens to be Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's dream Project and is being built with a budget of Rs 1750 crore, collapsed last year in April.

According to to Live Hindustan report, the officials are analysing the extent of damage caused to the bridge. "We have received information about the collapse of pillar and segment. The incident pertains to Parvatta. We have spoken to the engineers involved in the construction of the bridge. As of now, there is no report of loss of life and property," Bhagalpur SDO Dhananjay Kumar said.

