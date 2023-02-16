topStoriesenglish2574120
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Again Clarifies, 'No Desire to Become Prime Minister'

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dismissed Kumar's desire to become Prime Minister and said that he is focused on getting the Opposition together.

Feb 16, 2023
Begusara: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he has no desire to become Prime Minister. Kumar said that he keeps telling the members of his party not to raise slogans for him as he has no desire to become Prime Minister in 2024. When asked if he wants to be the Prime Minister in 2024 as slogans are being raised by the leaders of Mahagathbandhan, the Chief Minister said, "I keep telling them not to do that. I have no desire at all."

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dismissed Kumar`s desire to become Prime Minister and said that the veteran leader is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"He (CM Nitish Kumar) is the CM and we are working under his guidance. The only agenda he has right now is bringing all opposition together. He has no desire to become the Prime Minister," said Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar is currently on the statewide `Samadhan Yatra` from January 5. During the yatra, which will pass through 18 districts, public feedback will be taken on the work done in the state over the last 18 years.

On January 25, the Bihar chief minister had toured several blocks of the Bhojpur district, as part of his `Samadhan Yatra`. At an event on the sidelines of the yatra, at Tirthakoul village of Sandesh block, a farmer, who was in the audience, stood up and demanded the provision of canal water for irrigation.

The Bihar CM visited two blocks of the Bhojpur district during his yatra. Earlier, on January 19, the CM addressed another event at Tirthakoul village of Sandesh block, which was also attended by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

The CM was seen marching in the company of his security escorts. There was a crowd of supporters around him chanting `Nitish Kumar Zindabad`.The yatra is aimed at reviewing the implementation of government schemes and holding meetings with officials.

Kumar kicked off the yatra from West Champaran`s Bettiah. A detailed schedule of the yatra has been published by the Cabinet Secretariat Department of Bihar. 

 

