murder case

Bihar court gives life sentence to 14 for murder of journalist 13 years ago

According to the prosecution, the conspiracy to get the scribe killed was hatched by his cousins over a land dispute.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Samastipur: A court here has awarded life sentence to 14 persons for the murder of a local journalist more than a decade ago.

Vikas Ranjan, who worked for a Hindi daily, was shot dead on November 25, 2008 while he was coming out of his office in Rosera sub-division of the district.

Life imprisonment was awarded on Wednesday by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Ranjan Sahay, who had on September 15 convicted all 14 in the case.

Those sentenced by the court include Swayamvar Yadav, who is at present a block president of the Lok Janshakti Party and mukhiya of Mahuli panchayat.

Krishna Kumar Yadav, another convict who is said to have pulled the trigger, is already in jail in connection with a separate murder case.

