Bihar District Magistrate gets life threat on Facebook for announcing COVID-19 screening

Darbhanga: The District Magistrate of Bihar`s Darbhanga, Tyagrajan S.M., got a life threat over Facebook when he announced screening of people in a post. The accused has offered a bounty of Rs 2 lakh to whoever kills the DM. Announcing the screening of people who have come from outside the state, the Darbhanga DM wrote on his official page on Thursday: "A screening test will be done of all the people who have come from outside the state".

The DM had also appealed to people to come forward for the test.

The Facebook post, in Hindi, read: "To avoid the spread of coronavirus, a meeting of Municipal Commissioner and Ward Councillors was held to identify the suspected people and get them tested". "A decision was taken to conduct the screening of people who have come from outside the state by the medical team tomorrow (On Friday)," the post said.

Many have praised this step by the DM but only one person was disappointed with this.

Threatening to shoot the DM, the man -- Mohammad Faisal -- said: "Whoever will shoot the Darbhanga DM, I will give him Rs 2 lakh".

Despite repeated attempts by IANS the DM could not be contacted. However, police sources said that the matter is being probed.