Bihar government fixes ambulance rates for COVID-19 patients, check charges here

Patna: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government, a day after imposing COVID-19 lockdown in the state, has now fixed rates of ambulances.

The state’s Health and Transport department, in an order, stated that the rates for both AC and non-AC ambulances are being fixed now.

While the ambulance operators can charge Rs 1,500 for a small non-AC vehicle for upto 50km (including both sides), a maximum of Rs 2,500 can only be charged for bigger vehicles with AC.

"Rates will vary depending on the category of vehicle," the order added.

India is currently witnessing a deadly wave of COVID-19. The country has been recording more than 3 lakh COVID-19 infections everyday for the past ten days now. Yesterday over 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India.

Meanwhile, Bihar currently has over 11,0431 active cases. As many as 4,10,484 recoveries and 2,926 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

