Bihar Lok Sabha Polls: Women In Burqa Caught For Bogus Voting In Darbhanga; Mob Frees Accused Forcibly

With the Lok Sabha elections entering the crucial phases as only two of the seven phases are left for voting, an incident of bogus voting has come to light from Bihar's Darbhanga. The police detained three women in burqas as they tried to cast bogus votes. After the women were detained, a crowd of Muslims gathered at the police station at 2 AM and created chaos until the women were freed forcibly.

Celebration in Police Station Premises

When the women were released from the police detention, the crowd celebrated within the police station premises. The police have registered FIRs against 24 identified and 130 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident.

Police Raids To Nab Culprits

The video footage from May 20, 2024 shows how a mob undermined the Election Commission and law enforcement. In Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency, polling station number 85 in Deuda Bandhauli of Darbhanga district, some women in burqas were caught casting fraudulent votes. Suspicious police officers investigated and detained one Muslim man and three Muslim women, leading to chaos at the booth. The police took the four into custody at the station.

As soon as the news spread, around 150 Muslims gathered at the station in the evening. Several politicians also arrived. The station officer stated that legal processes and interrogation were ongoing, but the mob was not satisfied. Around 150 Muslims began to wreak havoc in the station, gathering more community members.

They forcibly freed the four fake voters from Jale police station at 2AM and celebrated. The mob also created a ruckus in the station, and several people were seen celebrating. The police were outnumbered and could do nothing as the crowd took away the four fake voters.

Upon receiving the information, Darbhanga Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy, City SP Shubham Arya, SDPO, and Sadar SDO rushed to the station. CCTV footage was reviewed, and an FIR was lodged against 24 identified individuals, including the bogus voters.

Statement from Senior Police Officer

Senior Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy told Zee News that four individuals were detained for bogus voting on election day. A formal complaint was filed by the sector officer at Jale police station. During the interrogation, a crowd of 130-140 people forcibly took the detainees away. Based on CCTV footage, 24 individuals were identified and named in the FIR, with an additional 130 unidentified individuals included.

The incident came days after a Congress leader's alleged appeal to voters of a particular community to carry out 'vote jihad'. The BJP has slammed the Congress over the incident.