Crime against women

Bihar: Minor dies after being set ablaze by lover in Bettiah

The minor was one-month pregnant with her lover's child, who allegedly sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage. According to the police, the accused had promised to marry the girl but after learning about her pregnancy, he backed out and then, along with his friends, planned an attack on her. 

Bihar: Minor dies after being set ablaze by lover in Bettiah
Image for representational use only

New Delhi: A minor girl, who was set ablaze by her lover in Bihar's Bettiah district on Tuesday, died on her way to Patna for treatment. The victim was admitted at a hospital in Narkatiyaganj area in Bettiah. She was referred to the state capital for further medical treatment. She had suffered 80 per cent burn injury. 

 

On Tuesday, when the girl was alone at her home, the accused and his friends barged in and set her ablaze by pouring kerosene on her. 

Live TV

An investigation is currently underway and the police is trying to nab the accused and the others involved with him. Various raids were conducted in and around the area for leads. 

Various cases of horrific incidents of rape and sexual violence against women have been reported from various parts of the country recently. 

Recently, a rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was set ablaze by her accused when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing on a rape case filed by her. She was set on fire by five men, including her rape accused. She succumbed to her injuries a day after the incident. The accused are in police custody now. 

Meanwhile, a woman in Hyderabad was allegedly gangraped and charred to death by four men in November. The accused were killed in a police encounter last week. 

