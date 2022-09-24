Bihar Politics: 'He had gone COMPLETELY...', Lalu Prasad Yadav ATTACKS Amit Shah

The war of words between the BJP and the RJD has intensified over the politics of Bihar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently attacked the ruling alliance of Bihar and Nitish Kumar for breaking the alliance with the BJP. Now RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav has hit back at Amit Shah. He said on Saturday that Amit Shah had gone completely mad. Simultaneously, the RJD chief along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stressed the need for opposition unity a day before meeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Amit Shah has gone completely mad. His government has been removed there (Bihar). It (BJP) will have to face defeat in 2024 also. So he is going here and there and talking about 'Jungle Raj' and all those things. Did he do this when he was in Gujarat?"

Big allegation by Lalu

The former Bihar chief minister alleged that when he (Amit Shah) was in Gujarat, there was jungle raj. He said that Amit Shah is absolutely insane. Asked about the Home Minister's claim that the BJP will again form the government at the Center in 2024 and then in Bihar next year, he said, "We will see it."

Lalu to meet Sonia Gandhi

With the BJP saying that Kumar will leave the RJD in pursuit of power later, Yadav said they are together now. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are likely to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is suffering from ill health, said that we are making every effort for opposition unity. He said that this would be the agenda of their meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on September 25, in Delhi.



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/x43Kmfneb1 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Amit Shah targets Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah on Friday criticized former ally Nitish Kumar, accusing the Bihar chief minister of stabbing the BJP in the back and fulfilling his ambitions of becoming prime minister by sitting on the lap of Congress and RJD. At a rally held in Purnia, Shah had said that the duo of Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad would be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and a year later, the BJP would win a majority on its own in the state assembly elections. He had said that the BJP does not want the 'jungle raj' of the grand alliance.