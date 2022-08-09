NewsIndia
BIHAR POLITICS

Bihar politics: Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav's 'Mahagathbandhan' to take oath tomorrow at 4 pm

"There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan," Nitish Kumar told reporters on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The JD(U) and RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' will take oath at 4 pm on Wednesday
  • Nitish had earlier broken his alliance with the BJP
  • The JD(U) and RJD, who together constitute a majority in the 243-member state assembly

Bihar politics: Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav's 'Mahagathbandhan' to take oath tomorrow at 4 pm

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav's RJD's 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar is set to take oath at 4 pm on Wednesday (Aug 9) as per an ANI report. Nitish Kumar had earlier on Tuesday ended the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP and then submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the state governor.

Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday staked claim to form the next government in Bihar with the support of seven parties after he broke alliance with BJP and resigned as Chief Minister.He said there are seven parties including RJD who are supporting him. "I came here to meet Governor and gave my resignation. There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan," Kumar told reporters.

He was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The JD(U) and RJD, who together constitute a majority in the 243-member state assembly. JD(U) has 45 and the RJD has 79 MLAs. They also have the support of smaller parties like Jitan Manjhi`s HAM. The BJP has 77 MLAs in the state assembly. 

Also Read: Bihar crisis updates: Why Nitish Kumar landed the title 'Paltu Ram' in politics

Nitish Kumar earlier in the day broke his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a meeting of JD-U leaders and legislators. He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation.

(With agency inputs)

