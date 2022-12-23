Bihar Shocker! Man rapes, kills to be sister-in-law; pours 10 kg salt to decompose body

Patna: In a horrifying incident, a man raped his sister-in-law and killed her. He also poured 10 kg of salt after burial to decompose the corpse. The entire case has been revealed on Thursday after the police recovered the victim's body from Janipur in Patna. The family of the victim lodged a case at Arwal police station on November 25. The girl, a resident of Arwal, was to be married to the elder brother of Vijender Kumar (accused), a resident of Jehanabad. Suddenly for some reason, the boy refused to marry her. Meanwhile, Vijender and his sister-in-law started talking on the phone. On November 16, Vijender called the girl and called her to meet him at Arwal Bazar. After this, he took the girl to a hotel in Jehanabad. Here she was raped and then strangled to death.

During interrogation, accused Vijender told the police that he killed the girl in the hotel itself and buried her dead body at a deserted bushy place in Patna's Janipur. Before burying the body, he poured 10 kg of salt on it so that it would melt quickly and it becomes difficult to identify it.



After the disappearance of the deceased girl, the family members registered a case at the Arwal police station. Its police got information about the conversation between the accused and the girl. After this, the police arrested the young man and strictly interrogated him, and then the shocking revelation came to light.

Later, the Arwal police, with the help of the Janipur police station recovered the rotten dead body of the girl from inside the ground and sent it for postmortem.