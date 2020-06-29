हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Rain

Bihar to receive heavy rain in the next 36 hours; state under high alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Bihar for the next 36 hours as monsoon gets active in the state. The weather department has issued a high alert for heavy rain in the entire state especially places located at north-central and north-east Bihar. 

Bihar to receive heavy rain in the next 36 hours; state under high alert

Patna: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Bihar for the next 36 hours as monsoon gets active in the state. The weather department has issued a high alert for heavy rain in the entire state especially places located at north-central and north-east Bihar. 

Red alert has been issued in some districts like West-East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Araria, Kishanganj and some other districts. Lighting stroked warning is also issued in these places.

As per reports, Bihar has received 92 percent more rainfall this year compared to the other years. On Sunday (June 28, 2020) the state recorded more than 24mm of rainfall.

In June the state has recorded 275 mm of rain till date. Generally, the state used to receive 144 mm rain during this period of time.

More than 300 mm rainfall recorded in these eight districts since June 6 

Kishanganj 611

Araria 509

Purnia 485

Supaul 365

E Champaran 326

Gopalganj 311

Saran 304

P. Champaran 300

The rainfall along with heavy wind has reduced the temperature of the state upto four degree celsius.

