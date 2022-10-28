'Bihari Babu is MISSING': Posters against TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha amid Chhath Puja 2022 in Asansol- PICS

Chhath Puja 2022 is knocking on the door. But 'Bihari Babu' is missing. Similar posters against Asansol TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha were seen in different areas of the village. At the bottom of the poster is written, 'Bihari Janata Asansol'. Asansol, near the Bengal-Jharkhand border, has many non-Bengalis. Political pressure has started around this poster in seven or eight places. Trinamool Councilor Salim Ansari of Ward No. 66 claims that these are the work of crazy people. He comes to Asansol every month.

Shatrughan Sinha Missing Poster

BJP Mocks Bihari Babu

However, the BJP camp did not stop mocking at it. All India vice-president of BJP Dilip Ghosh said, "He used to travel abroad even as a minister. It's the same as an MP. Those who like him have to accept it. That's why he couldn't stay in the BJP. Because, working here, you have to do politics with people. At the party he went to now, many leaders and workers are missing. Many have gone inside. People of that culture belong to his party."

Big Win for TMC

Trinamool candidate Shatrughan Sinha won from Asansol, a two-time BJP winner in the by-election. By fielding him, Trinamool not only wrested victory from the BJP in Asansol constituency for the first time, but also broke BJP's record of victory margin. Shatrughan won from Asansol by a margin of more than 3 lakhs. Shatrughan Sinha said after the election results, "The crown of this victory will be on the head of the Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee. The credit of the victory goes to the people of Asansol." The candidate also thanked the Trinamool workers of Asansol for this victory.

Barring only 1967, from 1957 to 2009, the Asansol Lok Sabha seat was won by the CPM, not the Congress. In 2014, in the atmosphere of a Modi-storm across the country, BJP candidate Babul Supriya won this center for the first time by 70 thousand 480 votes. Trinamool won 5 of these 7 assembly constituencies in the 2021 assembly elections. BJP won 2. Then Trinamool alone won 91 seats in Asansol municipality out of 106 wards in the by-polls.