Bijapur Constituency Election Result 2023: Congress’ Vikram Mandavi vs Bjp’s Mahesh Gagda

Bijapur Constituency Election Result 2023: Congress’ Vikram Mandavi vs ’s Mahesh Gagda

Bijapur (ST) constituency is a significant area in the state of Chhattisgarh. It is considered a Naxal-affected region. The population in this area comprises 82% of tribal communities, including Gond, Dorla, Muria, and Halba (Scheduled Tribes), while the remaining 18% consists of communities such as Dhakad, Jain, Telgu, Yadav, Sahu, and others. The literacy rate in this region is 41.58%. Among the 161,043 voters in this assembly constituency, there are 83,504 women, 77,531 men, and 8 third gender voters.

From a political perspective, this area remains a stronghold of the Congress party, while the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is more prominent in urban areas. The current MLA for this assembly constituency is Vikram Shah Mandavi, affiliated with the Congress party. Vikram Shah Mandavi, a 45-year-old farmer, has received education up to the 12th grade. He is married with two children, and his wife is a teacher.

Bijapur assembly constituency is considered the largest hub for bamboo. Several tourist destinations are present in this area, and efforts are being made to promote tourism. A significant portion of Bijapur assembly constituency is hilly terrain. The primary source of income for the residents here is forest produce. The buying and selling of forest produce occur in substantial quantities. Additionally, agriculture is a major activity in this region.

Due to the threat of Naxal attacks, security forces are deployed in this area. Travel and gatherings are limited due to Naxal activities, with a large number of people staying confined to their homes. Despite this, election campaigning is underway at all levels, with all political parties actively supporting their candidates.

Bijapur Vidhan Sabha Result 2023:

On one side, Vikram Mandavi from the Congress is contesting, while the BJP has fielded Mahesh Gagda, who has previously served as a minister in the Raman Cabinet. These two candidates will face each other in the electoral arena for the third time. In the elections held on November 7th, approximately 40.98% of the electorate cast their votes for this seat. The Bijapur Vidhan Sabha seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, with 80% of the population belonging to this category. Speaking of the 2018 Vidhan Sabha elections, the Congress emerged victorious on the Bijapur Vidhan Sabha seat. Congress leader Vikram Shah Mandavi secured victory with 44,011 votes, while Mahesh Gagda from the BJP received 22,427 votes.