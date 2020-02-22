हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Biju Janta Dal

Biju Janta Dal against AIIMS Bhubaneswar's directive of using Hindi

According to an office order of AIIMS Bhubaneswar dated February 20, the government servant is specified to do his official work in Hindi with an immediate effect.

Biju Janta Dal against AIIMS Bhubaneswar's directive of using Hindi
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has opposed the directive of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar regarding the use of Hindi language by faculty and staff members.

Criticising the move, BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said his party will formally lodge their protest with the Health Ministry and will ask for a change in the directive. "Odisha is the first state to be formed on a linguistic basis and we would not like to allow anybody sidelining our mother tongue, particularly any institution that is working for the people of our state," Mishra said.

The MP from Puri tweeted, "We will insist on Odiya being used since our people are familiar with it and that will make their task of availing service at AIIMS easier and we will formally lodge our protest with the Health Ministry and ask for a change in this directive."

According to an office order of AIIMS Bhubaneswar dated February 20, the government servant is specified to do his official work in Hindi with an immediate effect.

 

Biju Janta Dal Orissa AIIMS
